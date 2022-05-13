 DoubleVerify Returns to Advertising Week Europe - DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Returns to Advertising Week Europe

dateMay 17, 2022
time3:30 pm (GMT)
locationLondon, UK
Attention: Measurement and Outcomes Moving Forward

Today’s evolving and fragmented digital ecosystem has led to challenges in the way advertisers reach their audiences and measure success. That’s why verification companies like DoubleVerify have made it possible to measure both quality and performance uniformly across platforms, formats and devices around the world. These advancements in technology are becoming even more vital as advertisers begin to demand better measurement in futuristic digital environments like the metaverse. In this session, you’ll learn how a verify everywhere strategy can help maximize ad quality and drive campaign performance in both traditional and emerging digital channels.

Speakers:

Betty Vo, Senior Enterprise Sales Director, DoubleVerify

Justin Pearse, Editor, NewDigitalAge

Chris Swarbrick, Managing Partner, Ad Tech Strategy & Coordination, Omnicom Media Group

Diana Romero, Associate Director, Global Digital Standards, Publicis

Arunan Senathirajah, Product Partner, dentsu

 

