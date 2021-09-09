 DV Returns to Advertising Week NY - DoubleVerify
DV Returns to Advertising Week NY

dateOct 19, 2021
locationWebinar

Quality, Context and Attention: A New Paradigm for Media Effectiveness

 

Ensuring quality and performance throughout the media transaction can be challenging for brands, especially given the volume of data at their fingertips. Media performance begins with establishing a baseline of media quality across campaigns to protect brand equity and reduce media waste. Furthermore, advertisers should build on their quality profile by leveraging privacy-friendly attention metrics to drive engagement. In this session, you’ll learn how to meet this challenge and gain confidence in your digital investment.

We’ll discuss:

  • The importance of establishing a single quality “currency”- on every platform and device, across the media transaction (pre and post bid)
  • The new role contextual targeting can play in your audience strategy
  • How privacy-friendly attention metrics like engagement and exposure are helping drive real-time performance optimization

 

Register for the event here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

