Amanagerforum 2023 Summer Summit: Demand Meets Supply

dateAug 31, 2023
time2:30 pm (CEST)
locationMunich, Germany
AI is Transforming Media Measurement

As machine learning models become more sophisticated, the number of artificial intelligence (AI) applications proliferates. User-generated content (UGC) channels, one of the most prominent areas of growth, results in surging brand safety and suitability concerns. Content consumption and creation are now reaching new heights, creating numerous challenges — with a tangible impact to the bottom line — for advertisers and publishers. But can AI also be a part of the solution by ensuring high inventory quality and optimized campaigns?

Speaker: Michael Fuhrmann, RVP DACH & CEE, DoubleVerify

 

Register here

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

