Americas 2023 Global Insight Report

Since 2017, DV’s Global Insights Report (GIR) has provided advertisers with an in-depth market-by-market analysis of North America, LATAM, EMEA and APAC to help inform digital advertising strategies. This webinar highlights findings from the 2023 GIR and features DV’s Collette Spagnolo, VP, Marketing Analytics, and Gian LaVecchia, Managing Director of the Americas, and Shannon Brungs Hartmann, Director, Programmatic Buying, 84.51˚. Together, the three of them will discuss:

Areas of brand suitability, fraud and viewability — we’ll dive into what happens to an unmanaged control campaign on the open web relative to DV’s global benchmarks.

How brands can protect themselves across all platforms and media types — the verification game continues to transform and expand, going beyond the open web and impacting social media, CTV and retail media networks.

Attention as a currency — in order to measure the true impact of a brand’s digital advertising efforts, we need to know if people are actually paying attention.

We also highlight significant global trends and regional findings on key metrics that advertisers can act upon to drive media quality and performance.

Speakers: