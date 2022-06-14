 DoubleVerify at ATS London 2022 - DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify at ATS London 2022

dateJun 14, 2022
time9:00 am (BST)
locationLondon, UK
Outcome-Driven Advertising: Approaching Measurement in 2022 & Beyond

How is measurement continuing to evolve, and how are marketers adapting their approach to achieving marketing effectiveness? Will we see a rise in outcomes-based marketing and an omnichannel approaches? Will outdated metrics such as CTR and viewability be replaced with attention-based metrics?

Speakers:

Nick Reid, SVP & Managing Director, EMEA, DoubleVerify

Brandon Keenen, Chief Marketing Officer, Ziglu

Laura Collins, Digital Performance Director, Omnicom Media Group

Niall Moody, Chief Revenue Officer, Nano Interactive

Grace Dillon, Editor, ExchangeWire

 

Register Here.

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

