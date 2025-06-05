Bouygues Telecom Boosts Media Quality by 86% and Conversion Rate by 15% with DV

As one of France’s top telecom providers, Bouygues Telecom aimed to enhance media quality and drive more qualified traffic. Partnering with DoubleVerify and media agency Blue 449, the company implemented DV’s Authentic Ad™, Authentic Brand Suitability and Authentic Attention® to improve campaign efficiency and performance.

Explore how this collaboration led to an 86% lift in media quality and a 15% increase in conversion rate — driven by smarter media activation and attention-based optimization.