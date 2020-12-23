 CTV Fraud Scheme Resurges in December - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

CTV Fraud Scheme Resurges in December

date12/23/2020 locationMarketing ticket priceReports
Download Report

On December 17th 2020, a news story identified a CTV ad fraud scheme named “StreamScam.” The reporting outlined a very common approach to CTV fraud related to Server Side Ad Insertion (SSAI). In these types of schemes, fraudsters set up counterfeit SSAI servers and then manufacture CTV inventory across an unlimited number of apps, IPs and devices.

Based on our diligence and information released to the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), we can confirm that DV’s Fraud Lab had detected the StreamScam SSAI scheme in July 2020. DV labeled this scheme “LeoTerra” and immediately began blocking it and alerting our impacted clients.

In this fraud report, we break down:

  • How LeoTerra works and how our Fraud Lab detected the scheme
  • DV’s history with SSAI detection
  • DV’s comprehensive protection against fraud in CTV

Download the full report to learn more about the process of protecting our clients from fraud schemes like LeoTerra.

Ready to Get Started?
Get in Touch and Request a Demo.

Request a demo
image
READ MORE INSIGHTS
SEE OTHER EVENTS
VIEW PRESS RELEASES

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image
We're Always Here for You!
Submit your information to complete the download
Submit your information to complete the Registration
Submit your information to complete the Registration