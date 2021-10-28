 DoubleVerify at d3con 2021 - DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify at d3con 2021

dateNov 24, 2021
locationWebinar

Lessons from 2021: Continuing to Drive Campaign Performance in 2022

This year, we saw marked improvements across the quality metrics we measure demonstrating the positive focus that marketers and agencies have placed on verification this year. At d3con, DV will highlight key insights learned from 2021 and discuss how advertisers can drive campaign performance in 2022 through innovative and privacy-friendly solutions.

 

Date: November 24, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM CET

Speaker:

Michael Fuhrmann, RVP, DACH & CEE, DoubleVerify

 

Register for d3con here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

