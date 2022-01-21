 DoubleVerify at IAB CTV Tech Lab Europe - DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify at IAB CTV Tech Lab Europe

dateJan 27, 2022
locationWebinar

IAB Tech Lab CTV & Video Advertising: Growing with Standards

Building A Safe CTV Supply Chain: How to use existing technologies, identifying gaps and what is needed to grow CTV

A panel discussion on unlocking programmatic scale for CTV. This panel will debate current technologies that are available to use in CTV planning and delivery and identify the gaps that exist today. Further the panel will explore potential technology foundations, changes to standards and other initiatives needed that will help scale the CTV specially in programmatic. The panel will discuss current friction points and solutions – what can be done today and what are long term sustainable solutions.

 

Time: 2:30 PM CET

 

Speaker: John Ross, Director, Product Strategy, DoubleVerify

 

Register here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com if you have any questions.

