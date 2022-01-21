 DoubleVerify at The Drum Predictions 2022 - DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify at The Drum Predictions 2022

dateJan 26, 2022
locationWebinar

Attention, please! Advertising has a new currency

Advertising’s new currency is attention – and it’s going to help advertisers ensure accountability over spend. It isn’t only reactive, it’s the organic extension of an existing verification solution. With privacy regulations and the deprecation of cookies on the horizon, brands are looking for other measures to gauge performance in an accurate, privacy-friendly way. This shift in focus is a natural evolution that will provide advertisers with better quality inventory and stronger campaign performance.

 

Time: 8:00AM GMT

 

Speaker: Nick Reid, SVP & Managing Director, EMEA, DoubleVerify

 

Register here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com if you have any questions.

