DoubleVerify Expands AI-Powered Brand Suitability Coverage on TikTok to Include Inflammatory Politics & News

DV is excited to announce that it has expanded its post-bid suitability measurement category selection on TikTok to include Inflammatory Politics & News, enhancing global advertisers’ ability to align with suitable content on the platform.

DV’s Inflammatory Politics & News category is based on a detailed policy that sets out classification parameters, such as the communication of unreliable or unsubstantiated information on issues of societal importance, and includes coverage for:

Disinformation: The communication of unreliable or unsubstantiated information — including in the form of deepfakes — on issues of political or societal importance, with the deliberate intent to mislead or confuse.

Misinformation: The communication of unreliable or unsubstantiated information on issues of political or societal importance.

Inflammatory Political Rhetoric: The use of coded language, blatant opinion statements in non-commentary content, extreme/exaggerated claims, incitement to political violence and the use of slurs when referring to public figures.

This release is powered by DV Universal Content Intelligence™, DV’s industry-leading classification engine. Universal Content Intelligence leverages AI to analyze text, audio, & visual components to provide advertisers with accurate classifications and ensure comprehensive coverage and protection at scale.

In addition, DV’s brand safety and suitability classification specialists review emerging stories that could be considered controversial or present a challenge to advertisers. DV employs a multilateral review approach to help ensure that content meets DV’s Inflammatory Politics & News category definitions. This process evaluates language, rhetoric and journalistic standards.

Advertisers can access measurement data and insights in DV PinnacleⓇ, the company’s unified service and analytics reporting platform.

Please reach out to your DV representative to learn more.