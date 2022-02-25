DoubleVerify Joins Brand Innovators @ SXSW - DoubleVerify

Meet with DoubleVerify at SXSW

We’re so excited to return to SXSW as we join Brand Innovators Marketing Innovation in Austin from March 11-15, 2022!

An essential destination for global professionals, this year’s SXSW features everything from music and film to advertising and marketing – which allows for unparalleled networking opportunities and fun.

While in Austin, DoubleVerify’s Justin Miller will be moderating a Brand Innovators fireside chat to talk about some of the latest trends and innovations in ad tech, as well as ways for brands to maximize the quality and performance of their media campaigns.

