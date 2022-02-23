DoubleVerify Joins CMAadtech 2022 - DoubleVerify

Who’s Paying Attention? Reimagining Ad Measurement in a Cookieless World

Canadians spend an average of five and a half hours with digital media each day, and this number is expected to continue to increase over the next few years, according to Statistica. More time spent on devices means more exposure to advertising, but capturing audience attention today is even more complicated than ever – especially in a third-party cookieless world. In this session, DV’s MC Beaudry will be joined by industry leaders from Zenith and Kinesso to discuss how the definitions of measurement and ROI are evolving to take into account advanced metrics like a user’s engagement and exposure to an ad. You’ll learn more about:

Finding privacy-friendly alternatives to third-party cookie-based targeting

Measuring success in a post third-party cookie world

Reimagining creative based on insights from the user experience

Date: March 9, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Speakers:



MC Beaudry, Director, Sales, DoubleVerify

Clare Street, SVP, Zenith

Christy MacLeod, VP Data & Tech, Kinesso



