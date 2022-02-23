 DoubleVerify Joins CMAadtech 2022 - DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Joins CMAadtech 2022

dateMar 09, 2022
locationWebinar

Who’s Paying Attention? Reimagining Ad Measurement in a Cookieless World

 

Canadians spend an average of five and a half hours with digital media each day, and this number is expected to continue to increase over the next few years, according to Statistica. More time spent on devices means more exposure to advertising, but capturing audience attention today is even more complicated than ever – especially in a third-party cookieless world. In this session, DV’s MC Beaudry will be joined by industry leaders from Zenith and Kinesso to discuss how the definitions of measurement and ROI are evolving to take into account advanced metrics like a user’s engagement and exposure to an ad. You’ll learn more about:

  • Finding privacy-friendly alternatives to third-party cookie-based targeting
  • Measuring success in a post third-party cookie world
  • Reimagining creative based on insights from the user experience

 

Date: March 9, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Speakers:

MC Beaudry, Director, Sales, DoubleVerify
Clare Street, SVP, Zenith
Christy MacLeod, VP Data & Tech, Kinesso

 

 

Register here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

