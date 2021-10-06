 DoubleVerify Joins Digital Masterclass Dubai - DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Joins Digital Masterclass Dubai

dateOct 26, 2021

Context Matters: Why is Brand Suitability Important for the Advertiser?

In today’s fast-evolving news cycle, appearing beside objectionable content can pose a reputational risk for almost any brand. Rather than just focusing on campaign metrics such as reach or conversions, brands and advertisers are placing further importance on where their ads are appearing.

In this digital masterclass, DoubleVerify will identify key considerations around brand safety and suitability, and best practices for brands in MENAT to achieve the right balance of scale and protection in their digital campaigns.

 

Date: October 26, 2021
Time: 9:00AM GST


Speakers:

Johara Abdelmoumen, Business Director, MENAT, DoubleVerify
Wassim Mneimneh, Business Director, MENAT, DoubleVerify

 

Register for the event here.

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

