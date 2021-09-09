 DoubleVerify Joins IMMAP's Digicon Philippines 2021 - DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Joins IMMAP’s Digicon Philippines 2021

dateOct 14, 2021

Brand Suitability: Striking the Right Balance for Your Brand

Appearing beside objectionable content poses a reputational risk for almost any brand. Moreover, today’s fast-evolving news cycles that focus on COVID-19 and political unrest cannot be viewed through a binary lens — not all content related to these topics is negative. Fortunately, the ad industry in the region has shown improvements in media quality — particularly when it comes to brand safety and suitability. According to DoubleVerify’s 2021 Global Insights Report, brand suitability violation rates in the Philippines decreased by 43%.

In this session, we’ll discuss how the regions’ adoption of pre-bid brand safety solutions has led to such a sharp decline in violation rates. We’ll also discuss how brands in the region can ensure they’re advertising in the most suitable environments while maintaining scale and performance KPIs.


Date: October 14, 2021
Time: 3:50PM SGT


Speakers:

Pritika Hemmady, Business Director, SEA, DoubleVerify
Sherry Magno, Deputy Head of Precision, Wavemaker 

Register for the event here.

