DoubleVerify Joins ProXXIma 2021 - DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Joins ProXXIma 2021

dateNov 18, 2021
locationWebinar

Brand Safety, the Path to Media Efficiency

During the pandemic, Brazilians were reported to be the most concerned people in the world about the spread of false information and fake news (82%), according to the Reuters Institute. And, according to a DV/Sapio report, 55% of consumers would not purchase from a brand that appeared beside fake news. In this session, we’ll join brand safety and verification provider DoubleVerify to outline our strategy to avoid not only the fraud of impressions or clicks on each Santander Brasil digital ad, but also the placement on sites with fake news and misinformation, hate speech, cyber crimes, prohibited gambling and adult content.


Time: 2:30 PM BRT

*This session will be in Portuguese.

 

Speakers:
Rafael Reis, Business Director Brazil, DoubleVerify
Leonardo Martins, Marketing Manager, Media and MarTech, Santander Brasil

 

Register for ProXXIma here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

