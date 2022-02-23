DoubleVerify Returns to Ashton Media Programmatic Summit 2022 - DoubleVerify

Media Currencies in a Post-Cookie World

Ensuring media quality and optimizing performance across all advertising campaigns is becoming increasingly challenging for brands as data privacy regulations begin to tighten. While the marketing industry is facing huge upheaval due to the gradual relinquishing of the use of cookies, this time of change is a chance for brands and agencies to reset and find greater success with their digital marketing strategies.

In this panel discussion, DoubleVerify will explore how new privacy-friendly performance metrics are forging a new era for digital advertising.

Date: Thursday, March 3

Venue: ICC Sydney

Time: 11:55 – 12:20 PM AEST

Speakers:

Imran Masood, Country Manager ANZ, DoubleVerify

Minsun Collier, National Head of Data & Technology Acceleration, Mediacom Australia

Rachida Murray, National Head of Digital & Technology, Spark Foundry

Beaudon Mclaren, Head of Marketing Technology, Vodafone Australia

Register here.

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.