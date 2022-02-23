DoubleVerify Returns to Ashton Media Programmatic Summit 2022 - DoubleVerify

Media Currencies in a Post-Cookie World
Ensuring media quality and optimizing performance across all advertising campaigns is becoming increasingly challenging for brands as data privacy regulations begin to tighten. While the marketing industry is facing huge upheaval due to the gradual relinquishing of the use of cookies, this time of change is a chance for brands and agencies to reset and find greater success with their digital marketing strategies.
In this panel discussion, DoubleVerify will explore how new privacy-friendly performance metrics are forging a new era for digital advertising.
Date: Thursday, March 3
Venue: ICC Sydney
Time: 11:55 – 12:20 PM AEST
Speakers:
Imran Masood, Country Manager ANZ, DoubleVerify
Minsun Collier, National Head of Data & Technology Acceleration, Mediacom Australia
Rachida Murray, National Head of Digital & Technology, Spark Foundry
Beaudon Mclaren, Head of Marketing Technology, Vodafone Australia
Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.