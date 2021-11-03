 DoubleVerify Returns to IAB Europe's H2 Virtual Programmatic Day - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

DoubleVerify Returns to IAB Europe’s H2 Virtual Programmatic Day

dateNov 11, 2021

The European Programmatic Advertising Landscape – Latest findings 

Abstract: 

The Virtual Programmatic Day (VPD) brings together industry experts and thought-leaders to explore the latest trends, drivers, and barriers impacting programmatic trading in Europe. This is the largest virtual event in the programmatic industry, with global leaders and experts coming together for a series of panel discussions and audience Q&As in a fully interactive and engaging experience.

Topics on the agenda include what the programmatic advertising landscape in Europe looks like today, the latest developments as we transition into a post third-party cookie era, what The TCF in a Post Third-Party Cookie World, Programmatic Creativity, and all the buzzwords and big themes you need to know as we move into 2022.

Date: November 11, 2021
Time: 12:20 – 12:50PM CET


Speakers:
Hannah O’Neill, VP Agency Partnerships, Amobee
Wayne Tassie, Lead Sales Director, EMEA, DoubleVerify
Moderator: Lisa Kalyuzhny, RVP, Advertiser Solutions, EMEA, PubMatic

Register for the event here.

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image

    We're Always Here for You!

      Submit your information to complete the download

        Submit your information to complete the Registration

          Submit your information to complete the Registration

            下記、必要事項をご記入ください。