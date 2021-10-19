 DoubleVerify Returns to IAB MeasureUp 2021 Conference - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

DoubleVerify Returns to IAB MeasureUp 2021 Conference

dateOct 28, 2021

How Media Quality Helps Drive More Effective Campaigns

Authenticating and protecting the digital advertising ecosystem has long been an industry goal. Without effective solutions, buyers have grappled with large gaps in verification coverage, which have limited scale and increased the risk of fraud, brand suitability, and viewability violations across their ad impressions, leading to compromised ROI.

This session will outline how Bohemia and DoubleVerify worked together to create media quality benchmarks and implemented them across Bohemia’s suite of clients in Australia. Through this partnership, they were able to identify the highest quality inventory and reallocate investments to working media.


Date: October 28, 2021
Time: 9:00AM AEST


Speakers:

Imran Masood, Country Manager, ANZ, DoubleVerify
James Collier, Chief Data Officer, M&C Saatchi Group 

 

Register for the event here.

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image

    We're Always Here for You!

      Submit your information to complete the download

        Submit your information to complete the Registration

          Submit your information to complete the Registration

            下記、必要事項をご記入ください。