DV Custom Contextual Targeting Launches on The Trade Desk - DoubleVerify

At DoubleVerify, we partner with the leading demand-side platforms (DSPs) to help brands maximize their programmatic investments and drive campaign performance through pre-bid optimizations and targeting. Today, we’re pleased to announce the expansion of our partnership with The Trade Desk to include activation of DV Custom Contextual, which will enable programmatic advertisers using the platform to target relevant audiences in a privacy-safe manner that does not utilize cookies or personally identifiable information. The Trade Desk now supports a comprehensive suite of DV’s pre-bid programmatic solutions for fraud, brand safety and suitability, viewability and contextual advertising.

Driving Performance in a Privacy-Focused World

A global study from Sapio/DV revealed that 69% of consumers are more likely to look at an ad if it is relevant to the content they’re reading. DV Custom Contextual was purposely built to provide brands an elevated and privacy-safe method to effectively increase audience reach and targeting precision. Moreover, DV’s content classification makes it easy to align ads with the most relevant content, creating a connection that encourages engagement around key points of interest or intent.

Now, buyers can utilize custom segments built specifically for their brand needs and easily deploy them on The Trade Desk’s DSP for targeting.

“Increased privacy regulation and the deprecation of third-party cookies and mobile identifiers are ushering a shift away from third-party audience targeting,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “DV Custom Contextual is a privacy-safe solution that draws on DV’s 10+ years of experience in ontology to help brands drive performance, by aligning their online promotion with content that is contextually relevant to their target audience. We’re thrilled to expand coverage and access to DV Custom Contextual on The Trade Desk.”

Proven Results with DV Custom Contextual

Since the solution was first introduced in September, 2020, many brands have found success in leveraging DV Custom Contextual. Earlier this year, Miele, a manufacturer of high-end appliances, was looking to improve user engagement with their products by reaching their target audience during the research and consideration phase of the consumer journey. In order to achieve this, Miele created a Custom Contextual targeting profile, combining DV’s in-market categories and two custom built categories. As a result, Miele saw a 50% higher click-through rate than their established benchmark.

In another example, Vodafone UK, a telecommunications company, leveraged DV Custom Contextual as a privacy-safe solution to boost campaign performance. Using a combination of IAB categories and a custom built category, Vodafone UK achieved an average cost per incremental acquisition (iCPA) that was 54% lower than their benchmark.

Working with DV Performance Solutions

DV’s Custom Contextual is part of DV Performance Solutions, which also features DV Authentic Attention™ – a privacy-friendly data solution that does not rely on cookies and offers timely, impression-level insights to optimize campaign performance.

