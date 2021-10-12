DV Enters the Podcast Game with 'Authentic Ad Matters' - DoubleVerify

Most of us are guilty of filling our commutes or the time in between meetings with our favorite podcasts, whether it be a comedy, true crime, news, or some other niche topic that piques your interest. But, have you considered using that time to learn more about the industry you’re working in? In our case, that’s the complex and ever-evolving world of digital advertising. Learning something new gives us a feeling of accomplishment, which in turn boosts our confidence in our own capabilities. Also, acquiring new skills in your field will unveil new opportunities and help you find innovative solutions to everyday problems. Well, these are some of the many reasons why DoubleVerify (DV) is getting into the podcast game.

Hosted by journalist and media expert Steve Hemsley, DV’s Authentic Ad Matters podcast, which launches Thursday, November 4th, will cover the latest trends in digital advertising, a sector that continues to evolve. As someone who has covered the advertising and media/marketing sectors for more than a quarter of a century, Steve says that the speed of change has never been as fast as it is now. This means advertisers need to be on the ball when it comes to awareness of how the industry is evolving and how these changes affect them, consumers and their brands, partners and businesses.

The rapid advances in technology and the impact this has had on consumer perception and behavior, as well as regulation, can seem daunting to advertisers. These podcasts aim to educate everyone in the sector by building their knowledge and understanding through fascinating insights from some of the most respected experts in the industry. The varied topics covered over each episode are like a masterclass for listeners on how to react to what is happening in the industry right now — and what will happen over the next several months and years to come. Below is a breakdown of what you can expect from each episode and when they’ll be published.

Episode 1: The Quality Imperative: Opportunity or Pipedream?

Date: November 4, 2021

2020 shook the world and redefined brand suitability. There’s more emphasis on quality than ever before as brands battle against news turmoil and bigger threats in keeping their brands safe. But through the changes and challenges, improving performance is still critical.

The first episode of DV’s Authentic Ad Matters podcast series explores whose responsibility it is to make the internet safe for advertising, and why a laser focus on media quality will help drive performance for brands this year and beyond.

Speakers:

Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify

Asha Neuville, Global Digital Consultant, DELL

Episode 2: Will the Vaccine Quash the CTV Boom?

November 18, 2021

Connected TV (CTV) represents one of the biggest opportunities in advertising today. The appeal of CTV to advertisers is clear when one considers the fast growth of CTV audiences, the measurability of digital video, and the appeal of sight, sound and motion on the living room’s biggest screen. As we’ve seen with recent headlines, CTV’s rise has been astronomical, but will it last given the concerns around its unreliability?

In this episode of Authentic Ad Matters, we discuss whether CTV’s lockdown boost will be maintained in a post-pandemic world and if the challenges CTV still faces (e.g., fraud, standardization) are being tackled fast enough for it to become a longstanding, quality channel for advertisers.

Speakers:

Gian LaVecchia, SVP, Brand & Agency Partnerships, Americas, DoubleVerify

Emma Newman, CRO, EMEA PubMatic

Episode 3: Can Sunsetting Third-party Cookies Kickstart a Better Ad Ecosystem for All?

December 2, 2021

The clock is ticking for third-party cookies. This presents an opportunity to rethink approaches to targeting and measurement, focusing on creating quality consumer experiences that, crucially, respect data privacy boundaries. However, despite this chance for a fresh start, will history repeat itself?

This episode of Authentic Ad Matters will take a frank look at the impact cookies and data regulation have had on advertising and offer an optimistic vision for a more privacy-friendly, consumer-informed and performance-driven ecosystem in the future.

Speakers:

Lauren Tiley, Senior Director, Strategic Client Partnerships, DoubleVerify

Phil Smith, Director, General, ISBA

Episode 4: TikTok for Video | Can Brands Achieve Quality Campaign Performance with Video?

January 13, 2021

Video is almost synonymous with advertising today. In EMEA, the growth of CTV and OTT is accelerating, while platforms like TikTok mean the next generation of consumers are living and breathing video. But while video is everywhere, there’s still a lot of uncertainty around how brands can maximize its value.

This episode of Authentic Ad Matters will bust the myths around video, with a particular focus on quality, measurement, safety, transparency and the latest industry innovations.

Speakers:

Nick Reid, RVP Northern Europe at DoubleVerify

Stuart Flint, EMEA Commercial Lead at TikTok

Episode 5: Misinformation Outbreak: Can Advertisers Win Over Jaded Customers?

January 27, 2021

Hate speech, disinformation and misinformation have plagued advertisers since the dawn of the digital age. However, today things are reaching a fever pitch. Antivax rhetoric across Europe and the US has surged; more people are believing in conspiracy theories and climate change misinformation runs rampant despite scientific consensus. This constant deluge of mis/disinformation seems endless and can have devastating consequences for brands, media planners, and the public. Have consumers lost all confidence in content as a result? Are advertisers doing enough to ensure they don’t fund this mis/disinformation?

This episode of Authentic Ad Matters looks at the responsibilities of the ad ecosystem, and how brands can navigate sensitive topics in an authentic way, support trusted publishers, and stop funding untruths.

Speakers:

David Goddard, Vice President Business Development, DoubleVerify

Harriet Kingaby, Co-Chair, Conscious Advertising Network

Episode 6: Are We Killing the Internet? How to Build a Stronger, Safer and More Secure Ecosystem

February 10, 2021

The way we use data is constantly evolving. Brands have a greater understanding of their customer’s preferences, but regulations are necessary to both protect consumers and foster trust between them and advertisers. Neither consumers or brands want a gated internet, and so the focus must be on creating a sustainable ad-supported internet that provides value to consumers. But is there a tradeoff between quality, safe experiences and scale?

This episode of Authentic Ad Matters will explore what needs to happen to build a stronger, safer and more secure ecosystem in 2022 and beyond.

Speakers:

Tanzil Bukhari, Managing Director, EMEA

Sharon Lloyd Barnes, Konrad Shek – Advertising Association

