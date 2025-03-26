DV Expands Media Quality Coverage to Include New Conversation Ad Inventory on Reddit

DV has expanded its quality measurement for Reddit to include coverage across expanded conversation ad inventory. This expansion enables advertisers to leverage DV’s first-of-its-kind approach to unlock quality measurement across both posts and user comments, providing brands with increased transparency into ad delivery within these environments.

Advertisers leveraging this coverage will benefit from:

Brand Equity Protection: DV’s measurement verifies that advertising messages are aligned with non-objectionable and suitable content, safeguarding and preserving your brand equity and reputation.

Fraud Authentication: An ad can’t be successful if real people don’t see it. DV identifies and reports against fraud and IVT, from hijacked devices to bot manipulation.

Viewability Measurement: DV provides comprehensive viewability measurement, offering clarity into whether an ad has the opportunity to be seen and shedding light on its impact.

In-Geo Delivery: DV’s technology can determine whether or not an ad appeared outside a campaign’s intended geography.

DV Universal Content Intelligence™, DV’s industry-leading classification engine, powers our brand safety and suitability solution. Utilizing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology, DV analyzes all key content types — including video, image, audio, speech, text, and link elements — to provide accurate classifications and ensure comprehensive coverage and protection across global markets and languages at scale.

Content-level incident reporting is available through DV Pinnacle®, our unified service and analytics reporting platform.

Please reach out to your DV representative for more information.