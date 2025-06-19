Double Verify Logo
DV Global Insights: 2025 APAC Trends Webinar

dateJul 24, 2025
time11:00 am (SGT)
Join DV and industry experts as we delve into the insights from the DV Global Insights: 2025 APAC Trends Report. Discover how evolving technology and consumer habits are shaping the landscape of digital advertising in the Asia-Pacific region.

In this webinar, we will explore:

  • The importance of media quality for APAC marketers
  • Media quality benchmark insights, shedding light on key performance trends in the region
  • Exclusive perspectives from marketers and consumers in APAC, providing valuable context for digital media investment strategies and how media quality impacts audience behavior
  • Strategies for marketers to prioritize brand safety, ensuring ads are viewable, fraud-free, and attention-grabbing

Speakers will be announced soon. Register now to secure your spot and gain valuable insights!



