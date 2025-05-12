DV Global Insights 2025 | Streaming Transparency: Why CTV Needs a Clearer View

As more ad dollars flow into streaming, marketers are asking a simple question: Where exactly are my ads running?

Transparency has long been a pillar of digital advertising performance — but in streaming, especially Connected TV (CTV), that clarity is often missing. Unlike web environments, where advertisers can see specific site or URL placements, CTV largely operates through app-based platforms where transparency, even at the app level, varies widely by publisher.

According to 2024 DV data, only 50% of CTV impressions offered full app transparency — meaning advertisers could clearly see which apps their ads ran on. That’s a problem for marketers looking to ensure ads are actually viewable, in suitable environments, protected against fraud and optimized for performance.

And advertisers agree: in a global survey of nearly 2,000 marketers, more than two-thirds (68%) said they must have transparency in order to justify the high cost of CTV campaigns.

So what do we mean by “transparency?” In advertising, transparency means knowing where your ads appear, who sees them and how they perform. On CTV, app transparency refers to visibility into the specific environments in which your ads are shown — not just the platform, device or general category. Without that granularity, it’s difficult to evaluate the true value and safety of media placements.

As the streaming landscape grows more complex — with content scattered across apps, devices and platforms — having transparency will be key to locking in media quality and protecting brand investment.

This is just one area we explore in our new report, DV Global Insights: Trends in the Modern Streaming Landscape, which focuses on the streaming landscape. It includes survey findings, platform trends and DV measurement data, all aimed at helping advertisers better navigate this evolving ecosystem.