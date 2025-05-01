DV Global Insights: Trends in the Modern Streaming Landscape 2025 Report

In 2024, streaming TV maintained swift growth, with video ad monitoring on Connected TV (CTV) increasing by 48% year-over-year worldwide, further solidifying its status as a valuable and rapidly expanding channel for advertisers. Yet, despite the influx of investment, ongoing challenges persist, leading to media waste and undercutting performance.
Our DV Global Insights: Trends in the Modern Streaming Landscape report investigates the data behind the largest shifts and trends in streaming — from both consumer and advertiser perspectives.
- Evolving consumer behavior and sentiment, including what people are watching, how much time they spend streaming and how they feel about ads in streaming environments.
- How advertisers are allocating ad spend, what’s performing and what’s getting in the way.
- The three persistent challenges impacting CTV advertising: a lack of app transparency, viewability issues and ad fraud.
- A look at what advertisers can do to improve streaming ad investments as we move further into 2025.
