DV Joins AdExchanger's Industry Preview - DoubleVerify

 DV Joins AdExchanger's Industry Preview
image
DV Joins AdExchanger’s Industry Preview

dateFeb 22, 2022
locationWebinar

Going Public In Ad Tech

 

Ad tech companies are going public left and right. The experience can transform a company’s priorities, change relationships with customers and put companies on a roller coaster of ups and downs that mirror a stock’s rise and fall. This panel — which includes both newbies and a veteran to the public markets — will weigh in on the IPO trend and what it means for their individual companies as well as ad tech’s broader future. Moderated by Terence Kawaja

 

Date: February 22, 2022

Time: 3:10 – 3:35 PM ET

Speakers:

Mark Zagorski, Chief Executive Officer, DoubleVerify
Lisa Utzschneider, Chief Executive Officer, Integral Ad Science
Terence Kawaja, CEO & Founder, LUMA
Michael Barrett, President and Chief Executive Officer, Magnite

 

Register here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

