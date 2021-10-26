DV Returns to The 614 Group Brand Safety Summit NY - DoubleVerify

Protecting Brand Integrity and Equity at Scale Across Screens, Including CTV

As advertisers at agencies like Publicis become increasingly knowledgeable about the products and tools available from third-party verification providers, overall post-bid brand suitability violation rates for their clients will continue to decline — as reported by DV’s 2021 Global Insights Report. And while CTV has established itself as a premier platform for digital advertisers, brand suitability protection on the channel is still somewhat nascent. In this session, we’ll be speaking with Yale Cohen from Publicis about how nuanced pre-bid brand safety and suitability controls have helped clients achieve greater brand protection while maintaining scale. We’ll also talk about innovations in CTV that offer clients even more transparency into their CTV investments, providing them with the utmost confidence in their media spend.

Time: 2:40 – 3:15 PM ET

Speakers:

Joris Stevens, SVP of Global Account Management, DoubleVerify

Yale Cohen, EVP, Global Digital Standards, Publicis Media

Moderator: Sherrill Mane, Chief Strategy Officer and Partner, Fathom, a 614 Group Business Unit

