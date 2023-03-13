DV’s Privacy-Friendly Performance Solutions Enabled a Leading Tech Brand to Drive Higher Ad Engagement

A leading technology brand was looking for a solution to help improve the performance of their mobile in-app digital ad campaigns to drive app downloads, while honoring user privacy. Using DV Custom Contextual, the brand was able to ensure their ads were shown in the right context at the right time. DV Authentic Attention® then measured the strong campaign performance results – driving a 17% higher engagement and a 20% higher ad interaction than a competing contextual solution. Download our case study to learn how DV’s performance solutions helped the brand achieve their goal by delivering ads in a more contextually relevant environment.