EMEA Global Insight Report 2023

Since 2017, DV’s Global Insights Report (GIR) has provided advertisers with an in-depth market-by-market analysis of North America, LATAM, EMEA and APAC to help inform digital advertising strategies. This webinar highlights findings from the 2023 GIR and features DV’s Collette Spagnolo, VP, Marketing Analytics and Michael Brown, Senior Group Director.

The engaging discussion in the 2023 GIR webinar unveils global and region-specific data points:

Areas of brand suitability, fraud and viewability — we’ll dive into what happens to an unmanaged control campaign on the open web relative to DV’s global benchmarks.

How brands can protect themselves across all platforms and media types — the verification game continues to transform and expand, going beyond the open web and impacting social media, CTV and retail media networks.

Attention as a currency — in order to measure the true impact of a brand’s digital advertising efforts, we need to know if people are actually paying attention.

We also highlight significant global trends and regional findings on key metrics that advertisers can act upon to drive media quality and performance.

Speakers:

Michael Brown

As Senior Group Director at DoubleVerify (DV), Michael brings over 23 years of experience in the media and advertising industry to help brands and agencies in Northern Europe improve the effectiveness of their media investments. Michael joined the DV UK team in 2019 after having worked for publishers, like The Independent, and multiple AdTech firms, including Teads, and Pixability.

Collette Spagnolo

In her role as VP, Marketing Analytics, Collette oversees the global analytics and insights operation at the heart of DV’s mission to power performance for the world’s largest publishers, brands and agencies. She specializes in leveraging DV’s vast data sets to analyze the key trends impacting the digital advertising industry, highlighted by her work on DoubleVerify’s annual Global Insights Report. Before joining DV, Collette most recently held positions on agency analytics teams at Mediavest, now known as Spark Foundry, and MEC, now known as Wavemaker. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Communications from the State University of New York at Geneseo.

Alex Thomas

Alex Thomas is Director, Brand Safety, GroupM. This involves working with GroupM’s Brands, Partners and Platforms to mitigate risk and address Brand and User Safety in Digital Media. Prior to joining GroupM, Alex’s background is primarily in the Programmatic, Verification, and most recently the Media Owner space.