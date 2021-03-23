 Enhance Your Q2 Initiatives with DV’s Seasonal Contextual Packages - DoubleVerify
image
Enhance Your Q2 Initiatives with DV’s Seasonal Contextual Packages

date03/23/2021 locationMarketing
While advertisers have traditionally leveraged audience-based targeting to effectively reach consumers around seasonal events, the gradual deprecation of trackers and cookies has opened the door to new strategies. At DV, we offer a privacy-friendly targeting solution, DV Custom Contextual, that does not rely on cookies and enables advertisers to execute contextual targeting within their campaigns.

Download our latest 1-sheet to learn how you can leverage DV’s Custom Contextual solution to target content associated with major strategic events in Q2 such as Easter, Memorial Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Graduation.

