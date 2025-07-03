Double Verify Logo
How DV Assisted Vodafone in Unlocking 10% More Inventory with News Publishers

date07/03/2025 locationMarketing ticket priceCase Study
Vodafone, a global telecom leader, wanted to maximize its ability to reach the valuable and highly engaged audiences of news content while ensuring brand suitability. The company explored solutions to engage optimally with news publishers’ inventory while adhering to policy guidelines, maintaining KPIs and minimizing unnecessary avoidance or blocking.

Download our case study to discover how Vodafone utilized DV’s tools and controls with DV-recommended best practices to expand inventory across news publisher websites while ensuring it met suitability requirements.

