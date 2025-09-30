Double Verify Logo
How DV Scibids AI™ Drove Efficiencies Inside TripleLift’s Curated Marketplaces in First-to-Market Activation for Diageo

How can viewability be enhanced within a supply-side platform’s native inventory through a separate media buying platform? That was the challenge facing Diageo, a global leader in the beverage and alcohol industry.

Diageo partnered with TripleLift to deliver ads across native inventory, with a specific focus on its unique branded video format. To enhance the quality of their digital ads, Diageo used DV’s impression-level viewability measurement. However, despite creating a custom viewable CPM KPI to assess media efficiency, their inability to dynamically optimize the viewability of TripleLift’s inventory on their demand-side platform limited Diageo’s ability to enhance this metric at scale.

Download your copy of the case study to learn how Diageo used DV Pinnacle® and DV Scibids AI™ to improve optimization capabilities within their DSP, allowing them to optimize based on an external source of truth.

