Indonesian CPG Brand Used DV’s Pre-Bid Solution to Minimize Unsuitable Social Ad Delivery Without Increasing Media Cost

A global CPG brand in Indonesia partnered with DV to enhance brand suitability on social media using DV’s Universal Content Intelligence technology. By implementing pre-bid protection, they significantly reduced unsuitable ad placements without incurring higher media costs.

Encouraged by these outcomes, the brand expanded DV’s pre-bid protection across other social media campaigns.

Download the full case study to learn more about how DV’s innovative solutions can safeguard your brand equity.