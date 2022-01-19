Misinformation Outbreak: Can Advertisers Win Over Jaded Customers? - DoubleVerify

TUNE IN ON JANUARY 27th FOR EPISODE 5

Hate speech, disinformation and misinformation have plagued advertisers since the dawn of the digital age. However, today things are reaching a fever pitch. Antivax rhetoric around the world has surged; more people are believing in conspiracy theories and climate change misinformation runs rampant despite scientific consensus. This constant deluge of misinformation seems endless and can have devastating consequences for brands, media planners and the public. Have consumers lost all confidence in content as a result? Are advertisers doing enough to ensure they don’t fund this misinformation?

In episode five of Authentic Ad Matters, DV’s David Goddard, VP of Business Development, and Harriet Kingaby, Co-Chair of Conscious Advertising Network, look at the responsibilities of the ad ecosystem, and discuss how brands can navigate sensitive topics in an authentic way, support trusted publishers and stop funding misinformation.

Speakers:

Sign up for podcast reminders.