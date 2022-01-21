﻿Reach Users at the Right Moments with In-Market Categories - DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify’s in-market categories are built to help you reach consumers in the moments that matter by targeting content – such as product reviews and deal sites – that consumers habitually browse when they’re preparing to make a purchase. In-market categories infer intent to purchase based on the content of the page without the use of third-party cookies or collection of PII. Download this guide to learn more about DV’s ready-to-use in-market categories.
Ready to Get Started?
Request a demo
Get in Touch and Request a Demo.
Blog Jan 20, 2022