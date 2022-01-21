 ﻿Reach Users at the Right Moments with In-Market Categories - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

﻿Reach Users at the Right Moments with In-Market Categories

date01/21/2022 locationMarketing ticket priceGuide
Download the PDF

DoubleVerify’s in-market categories are built to help you reach consumers in the moments that matter by targeting content – such as product reviews and deal sites – that consumers habitually browse when they’re preparing to make a purchase. In-market categories infer intent to purchase based on the content of the page without the use of third-party cookies or collection of PII. Download this guide to learn more about DV’s ready-to-use in-market categories.

 

Ready to Get Started?
Get in Touch and Request a Demo.

Request a demo
image

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image

    We're Always Here for You!

      Submit your information to complete the download

        Submit your information to complete the Registration

          Submit your information to complete the Registration

            下記、必要事項をご記入ください。