The Future of CTV Advertising in Europe

As more viewers shift from traditional TV to digital platforms, CTV advertising has experienced a massive global transformation over the past several years. In particular, Europe has a unique market dynamic that requires special attention when it comes to CTV media growth and investments.

We partnered with IAB Europe on a new report: CTV in Europe. This comprehensive report analyzes the maturing European CTV advertising landscape and how it is altering media budgets and strategies.

In the report, we address: