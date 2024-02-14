Double Verify Logo
The Future of CTV Advertising in Europe

02/14/2024
As more viewers shift from traditional TV to digital platforms, CTV advertising has experienced a massive global transformation over the past several years. In particular, Europe has a unique market dynamic that requires special attention when it comes to CTV media growth and investments.  

We partnered with IAB Europe on a new report: CTV in Europe. This comprehensive report analyzes the maturing European CTV advertising landscape and how it is altering media budgets and strategies. 

In the report, we address: 

  • The state of CTV adoption throughout Europe
  • The opportunities and challenges advertisers and publishers face with CTV adoption
  • The truth about CTV quality, transparency and brand suitability 
  • The future of European CTV 

 

