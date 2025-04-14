The State of Streaming: Today’s Trends Shaping TV’s Future

As streaming TV continues its rapid ascent globally, advertisers are faced with abundant opportunity — and persistent challenges. Our upcoming DV Global Insights: Trends in the Modern Streaming Landscape report features relevant new research findings, uncovering the latest trends in the streaming TV landscape.

Join us for an insightful webinar where DoubleVerify will provide a glimpse into the key trends from the report, followed by a panel discussion with industry’s top experts.

This webinar will cover:

Consumer Habits: how consumers are watching content and what they think about ads on streaming TV.

Marketer Priorities: what TV buys look like in 2025 and the challenges marketers are looking to overcome in streaming.

Media Quality: how transparency, fraud and viewability issues can impact the efficiency and efficacy of your CTV campaigns.

The Evolution of TV: what advertisers can expect from the future of streaming TV based on these trends.

Join us for this thought-provoking session by registering today!