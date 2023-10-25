Double Verify Logo
Unlocking the Power of Attention Measurement to Drive Outcomes

dateNov 02, 2023
time12:05 pm (EST)
locationNew York, NY

Using attention as a currency is transforming the way advertisers measure and optimize media campaigns. So, what is the right approach?

Join DV’s RVP, East, Justin Miller, CMI Media Group’s CTO Oleg Korenfeld and Horizon Media’s Head of Partnerships, Alex Stone, for an insightful panel discussion where industry experts converge to divulge secrets about how they’re using the dynamic power of attention measurement to drive outcomes. Discover how the latest trends, methodologies and AI technologies are helping leading brands and agencies make the most effective decisions – from ad placements and devices to choices about creative execution.

