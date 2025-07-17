Double Verify Logo
Vodafone Germany Maintains CPA Efficiency While Reducing Block Rates and CPMs with DV Authentic Brand Suitability

date07/17/2025 locationMarketing ticket priceCase Study
Vodafone Group, a multinational technology communications company, aimed to maintain its cost-per-acquisition (CPA) while also optimizing for brand suitability.

To achieve this goal, Vodafone implemented a nine-week A/B test of DV’s Authentic Brand Suitability™ solution in the German market for a single campaign. In this test, one placement utilized Authentic Brand Suitability, while the control group relied on DV’s standard brand suitability segments.

Curious about the results? Download the case study to find out the performance differences between the test and control placements, including how the Authentic Brand Suitability placement fared over the others and its overall impact on Vodafone’s block rate.

