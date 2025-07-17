Double Verify Logo
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

2025 DV Global Insights: EMEA Report

date07/17/2025 locationMarketing
Download Report

As technology and consumer habits evolve, brands face new risks and opportunities in online advertising. To adapt, advertisers should prioritize media authentication by ensuring that ads are brand suitable, viewable, free from fraud and attention-grabbing. Ignoring these factors can result in wasted media spend and ultimately lead to a loss of revenue.

Discover how these dynamics are unfolding globally, with a focused view of the EMEA region in our 2025 DV Global Insights: EMEA Report. This report explores:

  • Global benchmark data alongside regional insights, clarifying performance trends in EMEA.
  • Exclusive insights from marketers and consumers in EMEA, offering valuable context on digital media investment strategies and highlighting how media quality influences audience behavior.

Get your copy of the report today to uncover key trends and insights.

Ready to Get Started?
Get in Touch and Request a Demo.

Request a demo

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

purple dark bg

We're Always Here for You!

Please provide your business details to get our guide.

We're Always Here for You!