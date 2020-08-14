 DoubleVerify - DoubleVerify authenticates the quality of digital media for the world’s largest brands ensuring viewable, fraud-free, brand-safe ads.
Viewability in Connected TV Report Viewability is critical. If an ad isn’t seen, it can’t raise awareness of a product or service. It can’t communicate a new idea. It can’t change someone’s perception of a brand. 
DoubleVerify Powers Performance for the World's Largest Brands, Platforms and Publishers.



DV is driven by a mission – to build a better advertising industry. We help brands improve the effectiveness of their online advertising, giving them clarity and confidence in their digital investment. Confidence is built on trust. Trust is achieved when a company’s mission, team and actions are aligned – doing things for the right reasons, with transparency and authenticity. Trust is foundational to the lasting partnerships we’ve built with global advertisers, as well as the world’s leading programmatic and social platforms, and publishers. 

BRANDS & AGENCIES

Power campaign performance and drive real business outcomes.

PLATFORMS (Buy & Sell-Side)

Maximize inventory quality and effectiveness to enhance value.

PUBLISHERS

Optimize inventory and ad deliverability to drive yield.

DV is Passionate About Innovation.

We Create Simple Solutions to Complex Challenges.

DV has been powering digital media quality and performance for over a decade. Dedicated Fraud Lab and Semantic Science teams focus exclusively on developing cutting-edge solutions for brands, advertisers, platforms and publishers — from identifying the latest fraud schemes to safeguarding brand reputation across devices and emerging channels.

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

