DoubleVerify - DoubleVerify authenticates the quality of digital media for the world’s largest brands ensuring viewable, fraud-free, brand-safe ads.

DV is driven by a mission – to build a better advertising industry. We help brands improve the effectiveness of their online advertising, giving them clarity and confidence in their digital investment. Confidence is built on trust. Trust is achieved when a company’s mission, team and actions are aligned – doing things for the right reasons, with transparency and authenticity. Trust is foundational to the lasting partnerships we’ve built with global advertisers, as well as the world’s leading programmatic and social platforms, and publishers.
Let’s build a better industry®.
DV has been powering digital media quality and performance for over a decade. Dedicated Fraud Lab and Semantic Science teams focus exclusively on developing cutting-edge solutions for brands, advertisers, platforms and publishers — from identifying the latest fraud schemes to safeguarding brand reputation across devices and emerging channels.learn more