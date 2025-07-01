2025 Global Insights: EMEA Webinar

Join DV and industry experts as we delve into the insights from the 2025 Global Insights: EMEA Report. Discover how evolving technology and consumer habits are shaping the landscape of digital advertising in the European region.
In this webinar, we will explore:
- The importance of media quality for EMEA marketers
- Media quality benchmark insights, shedding light on key performance trends in the region
- Exclusive perspectives from marketers and consumers in EMEA, providing valuable context for digital media investment strategies and how media quality impacts audience behavior
- Strategies for marketers to prioritize brand safety, ensuring ads are viewable, fraud-free and attention-grabbing
