2025 Global Insights: EMEA Webinar

Join DV and industry experts as we delve into the insights from the 2025 Global Insights: EMEA Report. Discover how evolving technology and consumer habits are shaping the landscape of digital advertising in the European region.

In this webinar, we will explore:

The importance of media quality for EMEA marketers

Media quality benchmark insights, shedding light on key performance trends in the region

Exclusive perspectives from marketers and consumers in EMEA, providing valuable context for digital media investment strategies and how media quality impacts audience behavior

Strategies for marketers to prioritize brand safety, ensuring ads are viewable, fraud-free and attention-grabbing

