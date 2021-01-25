 Actionable Insights Drive Campaign Effectiveness - DoubleVerify
Actionable Insights Drive Campaign Effectiveness

date01/25/2021
At DV, our product team is focused on building innovative solutions that are both privacy-friendly and offer precise forms of measurement and optimization to improve performance. DV Authentic Attention™ is the only solution in the market to provide actionable, real-time data into what truly drives campaign effectiveness — from the impact of an ad’s presentation to key dimensions of consumer engagement.

In this one-sheet, we highlight:

  • How DV Authentic Attention™ evaluates over 50 data points on the exposure of a digital ad and consumer’s engagement with a digital ad and device – in real time
  • The DV Pinnacle® reporting platform, which provides in-depth analysis and visualization of DV Authentic Attention™ data for display and video campaigns
  • How DV Authentic Attention™ addresses the shortcomings present in many marketplace measurement solutions

Download our one-sheet to learn how DV Authentic Attention™ can help you drive campaign performance.

