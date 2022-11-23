Double Verify Logo
DoubleVerify’s Guide to Attention Measurement

date11/23/2022
Attention is the heart of advertising – after all, what good is an ad if it doesn’t reel in its intended audience? For years, we have focused on measuring the impact of our advertising through proxy metrics such as viewability or clicks, which, while important, are not sufficient in capturing the whole story. The media industry has finally evolved to a place where advertisers can directly measure user attention across ads and devices.

Download our guide to attention measurement to learn about the growing importance of attention metrics in the media industry and how marketers can harness the power of attention measurement to drive performance.

