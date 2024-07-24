DoubleVerify’s Safety and Suitability Measurement Effectively Verified Ad Delivery on TikTok

The Objective

Mondelez International is one of the world’s largest snack companies, serving over 150 countries. Mondelez partnered with TikTok to introduce its Sour Patch Kids Fruit flavors to the US market with a ‘Not-So-Sour Fruits’ campaign. The brand’s main objective was to deliver its creative message to consumers alongside safe and suitable content.

Solution

To verify that ads ran within a safe and suitable environment, Mondelez leveraged post-bid suitability measurement from DoubleVerify (DV), a badged TikTok Measurement Partner.

This solution leverages DV’s artificial intelligence, ontology, and manual review to accurately analyze image, audio and text components to provide video-level content classification. With this technology, Mondelez was able to verify TikTok videos against DV’s brand safety floor and suitability categories, which align with the Advertiser Protection Bureau and GARM standards and access incident reporting within DV Pinnacle®, DV’s unified service and analytics platform.

Results

The campaign delivered 39.5M impressions over the course of its run from January – July 2023. Mondelez successfully delivered its ads alongside safe and suitable content. Over 99.9% of the ads were verified as brand safe, and 99% were served within environments considered brand suitable.

Floor Content is content that violates TikTok’s Community Guidelines, Terms of Service, and/or Intellectual Property Policy.