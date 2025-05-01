In 2024, streaming TV maintained swift growth, with video ad monitoring on Connected TV (CTV) increasing by 66% year-over-year worldwide, further solidifying its status as a valuable and rapidly expanding channel for advertisers. Yet, despite the influx of investment, ongoing challenges persist, leading to media waste and undercutting performance.

Our DV Global Insights: Trends in the Modern Streaming Landscape report investigates the data behind the largest shifts and trends in streaming — from both consumer and advertiser perspectives.

Get your copy of the report to explore:

Evolving consumer behavior and sentiment, including what people are watching, how much time they spend streaming and how they feel about ads in streaming environments.

How advertisers are allocating ad spend, what’s performing and what’s getting in the way.

The three persistent challenges impacting CTV advertising: a lack of app transparency, viewability issues and ad fraud.

A look at what advertisers can do to improve streaming ad investments as we move further into 2025.

