Double Verify Logo
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch
  • USA
  • Japan

The Attention Lab™ Presents: Fact, Fiction and Flights

date08/07/2023 locationMarketing ticket priceBlog

Attention metrics are not only a hot topic in today’s industry, they provide an effective way to measure and optimize the performance of your digital advertising. But, how do you actually leverage this emerging technology in actionable ways to drive business outcomes? Our new video series, “Fact, Fiction & Flights” aims to help brands better understand the concept and value of attention measurement through a fact or fiction lens – with a fun twist that pairs each question with a beverage taste test.

 

Watch our first episode, where DV’s Sanjana Palepu sits down with OMG’s Sean Pinkney, Group Director of TV Analytics, to discuss:
  • The importance of attention metrics compared to viewability alone
  • The impact of privacy regulations on audience targeting
  • How brands can use attention metrics to drive campaign performance

Download our guide below if you’re interested in learning more about how you can activate attention metrics to improve your media performance.

Download Attention Guide

Ready to Get Started?
Get in Touch and Request a Demo.

Request a demo
Background shape

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

purple dark bg

We're Always Here for You!

Please provide your business details to get our guide.

We're Always Here for You!

We're Always Here for You!