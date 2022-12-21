Double Verify Logo
DV Authentic Attention® Enabled a Leading Automotive Brand to Identify Top-Performing Ad Creatives & Inventory

12/21/2022 Marketing Case Study
A leading automotive brand wanted to measure both the effectiveness of different Private Marketplaces (“PMPs”) and ad creatives on driving the most lower funnel conversions (i.e. landing page visits and build-a-car configurations). Learnings would be used by the brand to improve future buying strategy and creative optimization across programmatic inventory.

Download our case study to learn how DV Authentic Attention® allowed the brand to identify the top-performing creatives and inventory – allowing them to better understand how to improve campaign performance in-flight and optimize their programmatic buying strategy in the future.

