DoubleVerify Debuts Industry-First Media Quality Authentication Solution for Instacart Ads

DoubleVerify is excited to announce the general availability launch of the industry’s first media authentication offering on Instacart, North America’s leading grocery technology company. This release leverages DV’s technology and data to validate that Instacart display and shoppable display ads are viewable by real people and are protected from Fraud/Invalid Traffic (“IVT”). Through this partnership, DoubleVerify will enable advertisers to access trusted media verification and maximize campaign performance across Instacart Ads inventory.

With DV’s quality verification technology, advertisers on Instacart will benefit from:

Fraud Protection: For advertising to perform, it must be seen by real people. DV identifies and protects advertisers from fraud and IVT – ranging from hijacked devices to bot manipulation.

DV provides comprehensive viewability authentication, identifying whether an ad has the opportunity to be seen and shedding light on its impact.

Advertisers can access measurement data and insights through DV PinnacleⓇ, the company’s unified service and analytics reporting platform, to monitor and optimize the performance of their Instacart Ads campaigns.