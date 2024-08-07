Double Verify Logo
2024 Global Insights: MENA Webinar

dateOct 08, 2024
time2:30 pm (GST)
Between the proliferation of Made for Advertising content, increased opportunities on retail media networks, the promises and challenges of AI, the future of responsible media buying, the importance of attention measurement and an evolving quality landscape — advertisers have a lot to navigate.

On October 8 at 14:30 pm GST, DV’s Collette Spagnolo (VP, Marketing Analytics) will be joined by industry experts, to discuss global shifts in advertising and region-specific trends that make MENA’s digital media ecosystems unique. 

Please register today to join us!

